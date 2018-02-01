Erie Zoo's Orangutan Celebrates First Birthday

One of the newest members of the Erie Zoo family - baby orangutan Otis - has turned one year old.

The zoo celebrated Otis' birthday with a party Thursday morning.

It was complete with Happy Birthday decorations, different enrichment like treats and activities, and cake, of course.

Baby Otis stayed close to his mom while playing with the decorations.

Everyone celebrating with Otis was asked to wear a party hat.

Erie Zoo communications director Emily Walsh said the community has been involved in each stage of Otis' life and is excited to share one more milestone.

"Everyone has just been invested in this little life here," said Walsh. "It is so exciting to watch him grow. Technically, the gates are closed, but we wanted to show everybody it's exciting here still, and we want everyone to get ready for opening day."

The Erie Zoo will open for the season March 1.

