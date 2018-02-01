Man Held for Trial After Firing Gun at Erie Apartment Home

The case is moving forward against a teen who police said fired a pistol at an Erie apartment home in broad daylight.

Michael Shultz, 19, was held for trial on all charges after a preliminary hearing Thursday morning. They include multiple counts each of attempted aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person.

He fired shots into an upstairs apartment in the 1200 block of East 11th Street Jan. 6, police said.

No one was hurt.

Shultz was arrested at 17th and Walnut. He was found in possession of a handgun, according to police.

Shultz remains in the Erie County Prison on $150,000 bond.

