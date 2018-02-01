Women's Care Center of Erie County Awarded Brand New Van

Before the 11th annual Erie Auto Show opened Thursday, a non-profit was awarded a brand new van as part of the Ford Friendship Express Program.

The Women's Care Center of Erie County was picked this year. The pregnancy resource organization provides free services for women and men who face unexpected pregnancies, including medical services, childbirth education, newborn care classes, smoking cessation programs and parenting classes.

The organization recently retired a 14-year-old van, and the staff had to use their own private vehicles.

"We need to be able to transport clients," said Brenda Newport, executive director of the Women's Care Center of Erie County. "We have seven offices that we need to supply. We have events where we need to carry things. We have transportation needs for our staff to go to different conferences."

The program donates a van to non-profit in need each year.

The Erie Auto Show runs through Sunday at the Bayfront Convention Center.

20 dealerships will be showing off their cars and trucks.

You can check out Mitsubishi's Re-Model A, which is a 100-year-old car frame that has today's technology inside. Muscle cars and classic vehicles are also on display.

