Erie Caregiver Charged with Abuse Pleads Guilty to Strangulation

The Erie caregiver charged with assaulting a patient pleaded guilty to a charge of strangulation Thursday.

Qunisha Manus, 26, will be sentenced April 2. The rest of the charges were dropped.

Manus was charged with aggravated assault and witness intimidation in August.

She was working for Voices for Independence at the time and suppose to be caring for a woman with cerebral palsy at a client's home along West 5th Street in Erie.

The victim is non-verbal, but she used communication tools to tell police what Manus did to her.

Manus is accused of slapping the woman and putting her on the floor and telling her to pray for her.

She also unplugged the woman's electric hospital bed and used the cord to choke her, police said.

Manus remains in the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond.

