Conneautville Man Sentenced for Homicide by Vehicle while DUI

The Crawford County man charged with killing his friend in a DUI crash, will now spend up to six years in prison.

Tyler Lopus, 26, of Conneautville, was sentenced Thursday to three to six years in prison for homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and DUI of a controlled substance. He will also be on probation for a year once released.

On August 27 of 2016, prosecutors say Lopus had a blood alcohol content level of .081 and had marijuana in his system, when he crashed his SUV into a tree along Peters Road in Saegertown.

Investigators say Lopus was traveling 90 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone.

The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old John Wagner of Mingoville, and injured another passenger.

Prosecutors say all three men were attending a wedding rehearsal dinner, prior to the crash.