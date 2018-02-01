Renovations Nearly Complete at Warren Landmark

Crews are now putting the finishing touches on a major renovation project at Warren's landmark Struthers Library Theatre.

Workers were busy today installing the last of 900 new seats in the theatre.

Over the past 18 months, there have also been major improvements including a new elevator and better handicapped access.

Crews also put on a new roof and installed a larger, steel and glass marquee.

The upgrades cost $2.75 million.

Nearly all of the money has been raised with community support.

Artistic Director Charles Gray said, "It has been a tradition of giving and keeping this place the artistic heart of the community. The foundations, individuals and corporations all came forward to make this happen."

The community will celebrate the completion of the project and the 135th anniversary of the opening of the theatre at a February 24th gala.