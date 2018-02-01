Renovations Nearly Complete at Warren Landmark - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Renovations Nearly Complete at Warren Landmark

Posted: Updated:
Struthers Library Theatre Struthers Library Theatre

Crews are now putting the finishing touches on a major renovation project at Warren's landmark Struthers Library Theatre.

Workers were busy today installing the last of 900 new seats in the theatre.

Over the past 18 months, there have also been major improvements including a new elevator and better handicapped access.

Crews also put on a new roof and installed a larger, steel and glass marquee.

The upgrades cost $2.75 million.

Nearly all of the money has been raised with community support.

Artistic Director Charles Gray said, "It has been a tradition of giving and keeping this place the artistic heart of the community. The foundations, individuals and corporations all came forward to make this happen."

The community will celebrate the completion of the project and the 135th anniversary of the opening of the theatre at a February 24th gala.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com