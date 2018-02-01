Stricter guidelines proposed for certain Erie County grant appli - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Stricter guidelines proposed for certain Erie County grant applications

ERIE, Pa. -

A "transparent and standard process" is what Erie County Council Chairman Kyle Foust calls his new plan for county agencies applying for grants.

"We really didn't have any kind of process that any organization had to go through to get a grant from the county,"

The information council received was, at times, scarce, according to Council's Finance Chairwoman Kathy Fatica.

"Some organizations gave us some (information), some were just a piece of paper," Fatica said.

The plan would require groups obtaining County "Grants To Other Organizations" to list three things, before the county hands over grant funding. They include:

  • The amount of money requested
  • How the group will use the money
  • The group's end goals and how the money requested will help to achieve those goals.

Foust wants that information online and available to the public.

"I think it also helps the grantees as well," he said. "Now they will start thinking in more formal terms as to how they're going to use the money."

The move comes after more than $700,000 for the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) was blocked, following a series of questions raised in December by former Council Chairman Jay Breneman.

Council issues about 20 "grants to other organizations" a year, Foust said.

Meanwhile, County Council is starting to appoint board members to the Erie County Land Bank. One of those members could be former Millcreek Township Supervisor Brian McGrath.

"I think he really sees the advantages that the land bank can bring to Erie County," said Fatica, who nominated McGrath to represent her district on the board.

Mcgrath served six four-year terms as supervisor before retiring in 2017. "I have long thought that land banking could be a beneficial way to combat blight," said McGrath in a statement Thursday evening.

McGrath, who would represent County Council District 1, is one of four possible appointments to the land bank board of directors. Other appointments include James Cardman for District 7, represented by Councilwoman Carol Loll; Bernard Slomski for District 4, represented by Councilman Carl Anderson III; and James T. Domino for District 3, represented by Council's Vice Chairman, Fiore Leone.

The nominees could be approved as soon as Council's next regular meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 7p.m. at the Erie County Courthouse.

