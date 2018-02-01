Stricter guidelines proposed for certain Erie County grant applications

The Crawford County man charged with killing his friend in a DUI crash, will now spend up to six years in prison.More >>
Erie's mayor announces a new community policing initiative. Joe Schember announced the city will be part of a national pilot program called Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships.More >>
Police were called to the 5700 block of Garries Road around 8:40 a.m.More >>
Crews are now putting the finishing touches on a major renovation project at Warren's landmark Struthers Library Theatre.More >>
Day after day, more information is being brought to light in the failure of USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University to properly address sexual assault allegations against trainer, Larry Nassar. Right here in Erie, the Erie Gymnastics Center took notice, and is reaffirming their goal to make the environment a safe one for all local gymnastsMore >>
Manus is accused of slapping the woman and putting her on the floor and telling her to pray for her.More >>
Ryan Zapolski is continuing to enjoy a few days in his hometown of Erie before joining his teammates on the USA Olympic Hockey Squad.More >>
