Erie Gymnastics Commits To Safety Standards Amidst Nassar Scandal

The on-going story of sexual assault in USA Gymnastics has a local gymnastics center reflecting on its own safety approach.

Day after day, it seems more information is being brought to light in the failure of USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University to properly address sexual assault allegations against trainer, Larry Nassar.



Right here in Erie, the Erie Gymnastics Center took notice and is reaffirming their goal to make the environment a safe one for all local gymnasts.

The center hosts hundreds of gymnasts of different ages, every week.



And while many at the center are disturbed by what's occurring on the national scale locally, they have a system in place aimed to prevent something like that from happening here.



President of the center, Doug Pershun screens potential employees by what he calls the “Mackenzie System." which is named after his daughter, a former gymnast.



He only seeks to hire people that he would feel comfortable with around his daughter.



Pershun once met Nassar, and the disturbing details of his actions are extra motivation for him and his staff to assure parents that their kids will be safe when participating.

"It's open, the staff have their children here, and my children grew up in this gym, we’re teaching second-generation kids, kids where I taught their mom or their father.” Pershun said “The door's open, the parents can stand there. And that's the responsible way it kinda should be."

Pershun tells Erie News Now that despite the issues on the national level, he would feel comfortable sending an athlete to participate in a national event because of what he sees as being a major “culture shift” in USA Gymnastics as a result of the scandal.