Two Erie-Area Schools Rank Among State's Top 50 for Highest SAT Scores

Only two schools from the tri-county region made a list of 50 Pennsylvania schools that had the highest collective scores on the SAT college entrance exam.

The list uses the highest combined average SAT scores from students who expected to graduate last year, along with related information from each school's school performance profile.

Number 46 on the top 50 list is Fairview High School.

Erie's Collegiate Academy checked in at number 32.

The Western Area Career and Technology Center, located outside Pittsburgh, topped the list for best SAT scores.

