Meadville Public Library Works to Repair Fire Damage, Waives Fines

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that forced the Meadville Public Library to close.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at the library on North Main Street.

The fire started in a boiler room and caused extensive damage to the heating system, the library's director said.

The staff got everyone safely outside in a matter of minutes.

The executive director said the building will open back up once everything is back online, but it could take several days.

If the library cannot get up and running by the end of next week, it will consider using a temporary space.

The director said this is the first time the library has experienced a major issue.

In the meantime, if you need to return any materials, you can hold onto your items or return them to another library. There is no need to worry about fines during the closure.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.