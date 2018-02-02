Erie School District Continues Efforts to Revamp Schools

The Erie Public School District is asking the community for their help with revamping the school district.

This is part of the school districts latest five year strategic plan all in an effort to increase student success.

The district is focusing on curriculum, and what the schools are teaching and how they’re teaching.

To help with this process the school district is asking for community feedback by taking part in latest survey. Which is available on the Erie Public School website until February 9th.

Erie School District Coordinator of Grants and Community Relations Daria Devlin said the district understands it’s thrown a lot of surveys at parents lately but stresses that their thoughts help this process.

“We've done a couple of surveys over the past couple of years and so we're a little concerned that parents may feel they've already given their voice but this process is going to lay the groundwork for the next 5 years and probably even further,” Devlin said. “It's really important that not only we have parent input but that we have diverse parent input.”

Questions focus on academic success and climate inside the schools.

The school district is also looking into programs for anti-bullying and making students feel included in the schools.

Coordinator of Educational Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Ken Nickson is spearheading the effort to include more diversity in Erie Public Schools.

Nickson said he’s working with local universities to help students cycle back into the school district this time as teachers.

He said people interested in teaching have already reached out to him.

“We had a student that was able to come from Edinboro University just recently graduated in December and move into one of our classrooms at East Middle school 6th grade math so that's kind of the home grown approach so it was nice to see that actually moving in place.”

Delvin said the school district expects a draft of that plan sometime in May.