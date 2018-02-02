New York Times Reporter Comes to Town over Mcbride Viaduct Issue

The group spearheading the effort to save the McBride Viaduct is not ready to give up the fight anytime soon. Erie CPR has connected with a New York Times reporter who has spent the last two days in Erie talking with the mayor's office staff and residents who use the bridge.



A few weeks ago, Mayor Joe Schember held a press conference saying he would like to see the bridge come down as soon as possible, as it just isn't worth saving. Erie CPR president, Adam Trott says the city's estimate is not accurate.

Trott says Erie CPR's plan would only need about 1.3 million dollars to fix the bridge. The plan would not address the physical appearance of the bridge but it would be structurally sound.

Erie CPR sees this as a teaching point for the future of the city and Erie cannot afford to get this wrong.

"We are going to continue to press for an open and transparent public hearing, that is the benchmark and that's what we're fighting for,” said Erie CPR president, Adam Trott.

“The results of the public hearing will be what they will be and then we'll all know where to go from there,” Trott added.

Trott says he isn't sure what the outcome will be with the New York Times, but he hopes it can shed some light on what he calls a vital piece of infrastructure.