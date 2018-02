National Fuel Gas customers will be paying less for natural gas.

The company announced a 2.2 percent decrease in gas supply charges as of Feb. 1.

This reduces the monthly bill for a residential customer that uses 97,900 cubic feet of gas per year by $1.63 per month, from $74.18 to $72.55.

The market prices of natural gas remain near historic lows due to a large supply of Marcellus Shale gas. Nearly all of the gas used by National Fuel comes from Northeast-produced shale gas.

Gas supply charges are passed along to customers with no mark-up or profit. Changes are permitted on a quarterly basis.

Anyone who has trouble paying their bills is asked to call National Fuel Customer Service.at 1-800-365-3234 to learn about payment programs and services.

