Bunkhouse Fire Put Out at WLD Ranch in Fairview

Firefighters put out a fire at WLD Ranch's bunkhouse Friday afternoon.

They were called to 7351 Woolsey Road in Fairview Township just before 12:30 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke and flames, said Lawrence Biggie, assistant fire chief for the Fairview Fire Department. It was brought under control about a hour later.

They experienced trouble getting water to douse the fire because a pond on the property was covered in ice. Tankers had to shuttle water to the scene from nearby Avonia Road, Biggie said.

The bunkhouse was used to provide lodging for weekend guests and summer camp participants, according to Joseph Preston, director of WLD Ranch. It had room to accommodate up to 80 people.

Preston was leaving for lunch when he noticed smoke billowing from the building.

No one was inside at the time.

A group is visiting the ranch this weekend, but it has a second building available that will be used for lodging, Preston said.

At least six departments were called to the scene to tackle the flames

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

