Erie Businesses Seeing Super Sales For Super Bowl LII

Millions of people will tune in for the Super Bowl this Sunday, right here on WICU.

And for some local businesses, the big game means big business.



At Wegman's, they've got the store on Peach street all set up for the big game.

They'll have a Monster Wing Bar on Sunday with lots of different flavored chicken wings, and other snacks for your Super Bowl party guests, "If you come into the store, it's going to be very apparent that we are ready for the game so everything should be very east to shop for," said Wegmans Manager Chelsea Coverdale.

And at Sports Obsession in the Millcreek Mall, team merchandise is flying off the shelves. Like novelty items, hats, and t-shirts.

And because the Eagles are a Pennsylvania team, they've sold a lot more Philly merchandise, but there are plenty of Patriots fans too, "Oh we've been selling a lot of t-shirts, either team, but we've seen a lot more Eagles fans earlier in the week, we've sold out of kids stuff for the Eagles right now, but we are trying to get more in... but we sell a lot of Patriots stuff as well too, they're definitely not far behind the Eagles in sales," said Sales Associate Meghan Anaya.

Super Bowl LII airs this Sunday at 6:30on WICU.