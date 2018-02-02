If you thought you saw a lot of people wearing red today, it was no accident.

Today is national Wear Red Day, a day focused on cardiovascular disease, the number one killer of women.

Locally, UPMC Hamot sponsored a day long Wear Red Expo at the Erie Bayfront Convention Center.

About 300 women, and some men, learned about the latest research into heart attack and stroke.

And they could get blood pressure and cholesterol screenings and learn about the importance of a healthy diet and exercise.

Experts say lifestyle changes are critical in helping to prevent heart disease and strokes.

Lynn Durst R.N. of UPMC Hamot said,"Physical activity., lowering your cholesterol level, getting salt out of your diet, just going for a walk, will really help to reduce your risk."

This was the 12th annual Wear Red Heart Expo sponsored by UPMC Hamot.