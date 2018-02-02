Prominent Democrats Considering Running for State House

Some well known democrats are considering a run for the state house seat now held by longtime incumbent Flo Fabrizio.

Earlier this week, the eight term democrat announced he will not seek re-election.

Running in a district with a democratic registration edge, and no incumbent, makes the race attractive.

Top democrats say at least a half dozen potential candidates are considering a run, including city council member Bob Merski who ran for mayor last year, and another former mayoral candidate, former county council member Jay Breneman.

Former Erie Mayor Rick Filippi is considering a political comeback.

He said, "At my age with my involvement, I think i really have something to offer to the community. That is really what is motivating me. I have been driven by public service my whole life."

No republican has yet to publicly announce an intention to run for the seat.

The candidates must submit their completed election petitions by March 6.