Free Computer Tablets for Inmates? Chautauqua Sheriff Says "No Way"

A recent announcement by the New York State Department of Corrections has been creating a lot of controversy. Soon, all inmates in the state prison system will be getting a computer tablet free of charge.

The tablets would boost inmate morale by making it possible to e-mail family and friends. Inmates could also access free educational materials. The State Corrections Commissioner said the tablets would reduce the hours of idle time of inmates thus making the prisons safer and less violent.



The plan will not cost taxpayers a cent. New York State has entered a deal with a technology company called J-Pay. J-Pay would make money from inmates, who would use the tablet to download games and music. New York State officials say when the tablets are delivered to the inmates. there will be no internet capabilities... no wi-fi, and the tablets have no glass and are shatterproof.

Chautauqua County Sheriff Joe Gerace has been approached by technology companies, to allow county inmates to have tablets. He always turned them down.

"My deputies don't all have laptops, So I'm not giving them to the inmates," he said.

Gerace was elected sheriff over two decades ago as a hardline public official. Once he took office, the jail's gymnasium, with basketballs and weight lifting equipment, was eliminated. The focus was on education and rehabilitation.

"They're going to learn, and have the opportunity to do that, but they're not going to play," he said.

Gerace says the tablets would create more work for his staff because they would have to monitor all the e-mails sent by the prisoners. Computer tablets for inmates are nothing new. Inmates in the Pennsylvania State Prison System can buy them. At the Crawford County Jail, inmates can rent them.