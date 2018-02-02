Charges Pending for Walmart 'Receipt Shopper'

A man faces charges for being a "receipt shopper," according to Erie Police.

It happened Jan. 30 at the Walmart in east Erie.

The officer investigating the case says the man walked in the store with a receipt that was not his, got items off the shelf and then made a return.

He faces a summary offense because the items were worth less than $150.

Erie Police identified the suspect after posting the surveillance images on Facebook. His name was not released Friday.

Police said people who seek out receipts for returns will be charged.

Walmart's loss prevention department is now working on changes to stop future "receipt shoppers."

