Charges Pending for Walmart 'Receipt Shopper' - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Charges Pending for Walmart 'Receipt Shopper'

Posted: Updated:

A man faces charges for being a "receipt shopper," according to Erie Police.

It happened Jan. 30 at the Walmart in east Erie.

The officer investigating the case says the man walked in the store with a receipt that was not his, got items off the shelf and then made a return.

He faces a summary offense because the items were worth less than $150. 

Erie Police identified the suspect after posting the surveillance images on Facebook. His name was not released Friday.

Police said people who seek out receipts for returns will be charged.

Walmart's loss prevention department is now working on changes to stop future "receipt shoppers."

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com