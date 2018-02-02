Charges Pending on Walmart "Receipt Shopper" After Surveillance - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Charges Pending on Walmart "Receipt Shopper" After Surveillance Images Posted

There's a warning for returns made at businesses after Erie Police say a man will soon be facing charges for being a "receipt shopper." These are images posted of a theft suspect at Walmart on Erie's East side. The officer investigating the case says the man walked in with a receipt that wasn't his got items off the shelf, then made a return. He'll be facing a summary offense because the items were worth less than $150 dollars. 

The surveillance images were captured back on January 30, and since they were posted this week, on the police departments Facebook page, the man has been identified. His name is not being released but police say, people like him that seek out receipts for returns, will face charges. and because of that, Walmart's loss prevention department is now working on changes, for future "receipt shoppers." 

