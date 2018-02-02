Venango County Commissioners Ask Governor to Intervene in PennDO - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Venango County Commissioners Ask Governor to Intervene in PennDOT Route 8 Project

Venango County Commissioners are asking Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to intervene in a PennDOT study that would reduce State Route 8 from a four-lane expressway to a two-lane access road south of Franklin.

The commissioners, in a letter, argue the highway is vital to the county's future economic growth. It was signed by all three commissioners.

They said keeping the four lanes will help the county capitalize on plans to develop Venango Regional Airport as a regional freight hub. The letter also pointed out:

  • Route 8 provides Interstate 80 traffic access to the heart of Venango County, including points north like Titusville, Tionesta and Warren.
  • Route 8 provides critical access to Interstate 80 for regional freight generators.
  • Route 8 directly links Interstate 80 to important economic assets like the Venango Regional Airport and the Sandycreek Industrial Park.
  • Venango County’s position as a central location within the region for business and freight traffic is compromised without strong connections to Interstate 80 and Interstate 79.
  • Route 8 provides a critical emergency evacuation route for Pennsylvania residents.

“At a time when the county should be focusing its efforts on building the infrastructure necessary for business growth and retention, it instead finds itself fighting to keep the infrastructure it already has in place,” said Emily Lewis, executive director of the county’s economic development authority

PennDOT will host a public meeting seeking input on the study Feb. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Franklin Area Jr./Sr. High School Auditorium at 246 Pone Lane in Franklin.

