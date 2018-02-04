Firefighters Knock Down Loop Road Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Firefighters Knock Down Loop Road Fire

Firefighters were called to tackle a chimney fire that spread to the roof and back of a residence, according to reports from the scene.

It was reported around 11:55 a.m. at 4581 Loop Road.

Heavy smoke and flames were showing when Waterford firefighters arrived.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down in about 50 minutes.

Fire crews from Kuhl Hose, Perry Hi-Way, Union City, Wattsburg and Edinboro were dispatched to provide assistance.

