Home is Complete Loss After Loop Road Fire Rekindles

UPDATE: The home is a complete loss after the fire rekindled Monday morning.

Firefighters were called back to the scene for more flames. They said it looked like it was burning for quite a while before anyone showed up.

What started as a call for a chimney fire turned out to be much more at a Waterford home Sunday,

Stancliff Hose Company was called to 4581 Loop Road around 11:55 a.m.

The first firefighters on the scene found smoke in the basement and fire extending throughout the entire house.

Kuhl Hose and four other volunteer fire companies helped Stancliff battle the working fire.

Everyone inside the home got out okay. The Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.

Firefighters got the fire under control in just under two hours.

There's no word on the cause.

Firefighters faced another challenge - one fire truck heading up Loop Road from the west go stuck going uphill and slid sideways on the road.

