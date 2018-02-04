Meadville Public Library Hopes to Reopen Soon After Boiler Room - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Meadville Public Library Hopes to Reopen Soon After Boiler Room Fire

Meadville Public Library is working hard to reopen its doors after a fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon.

Staff members quickly noticed the small fire in the boiler room and evacuated the building. 

The library released an update on Facebook Friday that said repairs to the boiler room are underway. Utilities should be restored this weekend, and cleanup will begin Monday, according to the post.

It hopes to reopen as soon as next Saturday, Feb. 10.

