Meadville Public Library Hopes to Reopen Soon After Boiler Room Fire

Sunday, February 4 2018 9:18 PM EST2018-02-05 02:18:28 GMT
Volleyball coach files discrimination suit in federal court
The head women's volleyball coach at Edinboro University, Melissa (Missy) Soboleski has filed suit in U.S. District court here in the Western District of Pennsylvania. Soboleski, through her legal counsel, filed the civil action in late January. She is suing Edinboro University, and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education for gender discrimination, retaliation and unequal pay under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Equal Pay Act, the Pennsy...More >>
Friday, February 2 2018 5:54 PM EST2018-02-02 22:54:29 GMT
A recent announcement by the New York State Department of Corrections has been creating a lot of controversy. Soon, all inmates in the state prison system will be getting a computer tablet free of charge.
