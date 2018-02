We have an update on injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier.

He posted to Instagram Thursday that he has been discharged from the UPMC Rehab Institute and is headed home.

Shazier had spinal stabilization surgery after being injured in a game against the Bengals.

He will continue to do outpatient therapy at UPMC.

Shazier will continue his recovery at home.

