Jamestown, NY Man Charged with Arson - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jamestown, NY Man Charged with Arson

Posted: Updated:
David Wright David Wright

A Jamestown, New York man is facing arson charges, after police say he is responsible for starting fires at two different locations.

Police charged David M. Wright, 31, with two counts of arson and criminal mischief.

The charges come after an investigation into two separate house fires in Jamestown.

The first fire was November 16, 2017 at a home along Mt. Vernon Pl. The second was January 19, 2018 at a home on Phillips St..

According to police reports, Wright lived in both of those homes at the time of the fires, and intentionally set the blazes.

No word yet on why Wright started the fires.

He now sits in the Chautauqua County Jail.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com