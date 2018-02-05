Jamestown, NY Man Charged with Arson

A Jamestown, New York man is facing arson charges, after police say he is responsible for starting fires at two different locations.

Police charged David M. Wright, 31, with two counts of arson and criminal mischief.

The charges come after an investigation into two separate house fires in Jamestown.

The first fire was November 16, 2017 at a home along Mt. Vernon Pl. The second was January 19, 2018 at a home on Phillips St..

According to police reports, Wright lived in both of those homes at the time of the fires, and intentionally set the blazes.

No word yet on why Wright started the fires.

He now sits in the Chautauqua County Jail.