Warren County Sheriff's Office Warns of Phone Scam - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Warren County Sheriff's Office Warns of Phone Scam

The Warren County Sheriff's Department is warning residents of a scam in the county.

A resident received a call from someone claiming to be their grandson Michael, who said he was in trouble and needed money.

However, the person who answered the phone did not have a grandson by that name and reported the scam.

The call came from the phone number 223-239-0258.

It's a well-worn scam to bilk people out of money.

The Sheriff's Office said if you receive a similar call, report it to your local law enforcement.

