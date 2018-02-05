Burglary Under Investigation at Firth Maple Products

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at Firth Maple Products.

It happened sometime between Feb. 2 and 4 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Firth Road in Sparta Township, Crawford County.

The suspect broke into a garage and office building by breaking two windows, police said.

A safe was removed, and the suspect left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Corry at 814-663-2043.

