Burglary Under Investigation at Firth Maple Products - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Burglary Under Investigation at Firth Maple Products

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at Firth Maple Products.

It happened sometime between Feb. 2 and 4 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Firth Road in Sparta Township, Crawford County.

The suspect broke into a garage and office building by breaking two windows, police said.

A safe was removed, and the suspect left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Corry at 814-663-2043.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com