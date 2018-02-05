Use of Deadly Force Justified in January Summit Township Domestic Disturbance, District Attorney Says

The use of deadly force used by Pennsylvania State Police in a domestic disturbance in Summit Township Jan. 7 was justified, according to Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri.

Troopers were called to 2370 Dorn Road after a woman at the home call 911 to report her husband fired a handgun inside the home and was outside armed with a rifle, investigators said.

Five troopers exchange gunfire with the suspect, Anthony Lacastro, police said.

Lacastro was shot once in the abdomen and was arrested on numerous charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault. He is behind bars in the Erie County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 27.

The District Attorney made the ruling because he said Lacastro was standing near his garage holding an assault rifle (AR-15) when troopers encountered him. After troopers identified themselves and verbally gave commands for Lacastro to drop the weapon, he raised the rifle and started shooting in their direction, Daneri said.

A corporal from State Police Trooper E in Franklin and Erie County detective conducted parallel, independent investigations as part of the officer-involved shooting protocol used by Erie County law enforcement agencies.

The evidence included 911 records and recorded statements from the five troopers on the scene at the time of the gunfire, as well as Anthony Lacastro, his wife and a neighbor/witness.

No criminal charges against the troopers are warranted because the use of deadly force was justified, Daneri said.

