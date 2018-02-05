Warren County Route Re-Open After Tanker Truck Overturns After S - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Warren County Route Re-Open After Tanker Truck Overturns After Slick Road

Posted: Updated:

A portion of Route 6 in Warren County is re-open, after a tanker truck rolled over not far from Youngsville Elementary/Middle School, Monday morning. The scene was cleared at 6:30 p.m.

Word from the Todd Lake of the Warren County Emergency Management Agency is that a tanker, filled with combustible fuel, overturned on slick roads when the trailer slid into a ditch, around 9 a.m.  

Emergency crews wanted to wait until the Youngsville Elementary/Middle School let out before the tanker was removed from the roadway. Employees of the nearby Country Fair and NAPA were evacuated after the roll-over but the contents of what the tanker was carrying never leaked. Only fuel and oil from the truck itself. No one was hurt. 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com