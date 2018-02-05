Warren County Route Re-Open After Tanker Truck Overturns After Slick Road

A portion of Route 6 in Warren County is re-open, after a tanker truck rolled over not far from Youngsville Elementary/Middle School, Monday morning. The scene was cleared at 6:30 p.m.

Word from the Todd Lake of the Warren County Emergency Management Agency is that a tanker, filled with combustible fuel, overturned on slick roads when the trailer slid into a ditch, around 9 a.m.

Emergency crews wanted to wait until the Youngsville Elementary/Middle School let out before the tanker was removed from the roadway. Employees of the nearby Country Fair and NAPA were evacuated after the roll-over but the contents of what the tanker was carrying never leaked. Only fuel and oil from the truck itself. No one was hurt.