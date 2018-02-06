No Injuries Reported in School Bus, Car Crash in Harborcreek Tow - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

No Injuries Reported in School Bus, Car Crash in Harborcreek Township

Posted: Updated:

No one was injured after a school bus and car collided in Harbocreek Township Monday.

It was reported at Saltsman and Cumberland Roads around 3 p.m. 

The car was smashed on the passenger side, but it is unclear what happened or who is at fault for the crash.

The bus belongs to the Harbor Creek School District, according to markings.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com