No Injuries Reported in School Bus, Car Crash in Harborcreek Township

No one was injured after a school bus and car collided in Harbocreek Township Monday.

It was reported at Saltsman and Cumberland Roads around 3 p.m.

The car was smashed on the passenger side, but it is unclear what happened or who is at fault for the crash.

The bus belongs to the Harbor Creek School District, according to markings.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. No other details were immediately available.

