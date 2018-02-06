Power to be Cut in Downtown Erie Tuesday Evening

Penelec will be cutting power in downtown Erie starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, according to the Erie County Department of Public Safety.

There is reportedly a fire underground where the power lines run, Erie County emergency management officials have told Erie News Now.

This will affect Front Street south to 14th Street from Sassafras Street to Holland.

People in the area should stay out of elevators to avoid being trapped inside.

Power will be out for an estimated 2 hours.

Drivers are reminded to treat intersections where the traffic lights are out as a 4-way stop.

