Franklin Man Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearms

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Franklin man for the illegal possession of firearms while helping Venango County Sheriff's Office serve a protection from abuse (PFA) order on him.

Mark A. Burkett, 50, is charged with nine counts of possession of a firearm prohibited, a count of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and five counts for use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff's Office and State Police arrested Burkett at a residence in the 100 block of Plum Drive in Cranberry Township around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation revealed Burkett is a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess firearms.

Several guns, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered at the residence, State Police said.

Burkett was taken to the Venango County Prison on $50,000 straight bond after his arraignment in front of District Judge Lowrey.

