Man Charged in Erie 2016 Fatal Shooting Faces Trial for First-De

Man Charged in Erie 2016 Fatal Shooting Faces Trial for First-Degree Murder

The man charged in a fatal 2016 Erie shooting returned to court Thursday.

Jay-C McGlumphy, 19, appeared in front of a judge for his formal arraignment.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the June 2016 shooting death of Isiah Wiley, 18.

McGlumphy was 17 at the time of the murder.

It happened along Lincoln Ave. near the Bayfront Parkway.

Police said McGlumphy fired several shots at a car Wiley was driving.

He is expected to face trial in the fall.

