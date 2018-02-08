Toronto police find six sets of remains on property linked to la - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Toronto police find six sets of remains on property linked to landscaper

Steve Almasy and Chris Boyette, CNN -

Toronto police have recovered the remains of at least six people on a property linked to accused serial killer Bruce McArthur, Detective Sgt. Hank Idsinga said Thursday.

At least some of the remains have been identified as belonging to Andrew Kinsman, who was last seen in June 2017 and who is one of five missing men McArthur is charged with killing, Idsinga said.

Authorities have not identified the five other sets of remains.

Idsinga said McArthur, 66, stored landscaping equipment at the property and the remains were found in potted plants.

Police have identified more than 30 properties where McArthur worked. They urged his past clients to come forward.

McArthur is due in Toronto provincial criminal court on February 14.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2018/01/30/toronto-landscaper-murders-lc-orig.cnn
