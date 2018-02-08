Suspect Sought in East Erie McDonald's Robbery - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Suspect Sought in East Erie McDonald's Robbery

Erie Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect involved in a McDonald's robbery Thursday morning.

It was reported at the Broad Street location around 6:10 a.m.

The suspect demanded money from workers but did not show a weapon, according to police.

He is described as a Hispanic male who is about 40 years old with a black and gray beard. He was wearing a gray and blue coat, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The man was driving a red, four-door vehicle, the detective said.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspect is asked to call Det. Michael Hertel at 814-870-1260 or email him.

