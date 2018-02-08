Competency Hearing for Homicide Suspect Postponed

As the case moves forward against a Warren County man charged with murdering his wife, information about the case has been sealed.

On Thursday, details of this case were sealed off, at the request of 35-year-old Matthew White’s lawyer Rob Kinnear.

White is charged with fatally shooting his 32-year-old wife Jessica White.

On June 21, 2017, police responded to a 911 hang up call at the couple's home on Brown Hill Road in Chandlers Valley, PA.

When they arrived, investigators found the couple inside of their car.

Police say Jessica White suffered from four gunshot wounds to her chest and hip, and died at the hospital.

Matthew White suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.

White was back in court Thursday, for a competency hearing, but it ended up being postponed.

White’s next hearing is scheduled for March 8.