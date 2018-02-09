Rock for Kids Benefits local Charities

It was a night of music and games, all to benefit local children's charities.

The Oasis Pub hosted the "Rock for Kids" event, featuring live music from a GE member band.

The night also included trivia and raffles.

Proceeds are going to the Erie's Shriner's Hospital for Children, the Make-A-Wish foundation and the Boys and Girls Club.

The Rock for Kids event is a precursor to a bigger event, called Bids for Kids.