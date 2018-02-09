Olympic Athletes with Erie Ties

Meghan Agosta has been a member of Canada’s National Women’s Team since 2004. She has played in three Olympic Winter Games, winning gold at Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010, and Sochi 2014. With nine goals and six assists, she was the top scorer at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games and was voted Most Valuable Player and Best Forward as well as being named to the Media All-Star Team. Agosta has also been a part of eight world championship teams, winning gold in 2007 and 2012 to go with six silvers.

After Sochi 2014, Agosta took a break from hockey to focus on her police career. She returned to the national team program in the fall of 2015, competing at the world championships in 2016 and 2017. While playing for the Montreal Stars of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League in 2012-13, Agosta became the first player to win the Angela James Bowl in back-to-back seasons as the CWHL’s leading scorer. In 2011-12 she had set the CWHL’s single season scoring record.

Collegiately, Agosta had played for Mercyhurst College where she was named four times as a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top women’s NCAA player. Without a CWHL team in Vancouver, Agosta keeps her skills sharp by practicing with a local Midget AAA team and playing for the Vancouver Police hockey team.