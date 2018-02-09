Olympic Athletes with Erie Ties

Meghan Agosta has been a member of Canada’s National Women’s Team since 2004. She has played in three Olympic Winter Games, winning gold at Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010, and Sochi 2014. With nine goals and six assists, she was the top scorer at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games and was voted Most Valuable Player and Best Forward as well as being named to the Media All-Star Team. Agosta has also been a part of eight world championship teams, winning gold in 2007 and 2012 to go with six silvers.
After Sochi 2014, Agosta took a break from hockey to focus on her police career. She returned to the national team program in the fall of 2015, competing at the world championships in 2016 and 2017. While playing for the Montreal Stars of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League in 2012-13, Agosta became the first player to win the Angela James Bowl in back-to-back seasons as the CWHL’s leading scorer. In 2011-12 she had set the CWHL’s single season scoring record.
Collegiately, Agosta had played for Mercyhurst College where she was named four times as a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top women’s NCAA player. Without a CWHL team in Vancouver, Agosta keeps her skills sharp by practicing with a local Midget AAA team and playing for the Vancouver Police hockey team.
Bailey Bram has been wearing the maple leaf internationally since 2007 when she was a member of the under-18 national team. In 2008 she helped the Canadian team capture silver at the IIHF U-18 Women’s World Championship. After spending a few years playing for the under-22 national team, Bram debuted with the National Women’s Team in 2012. She helped the team win the gold medal at the 2012 IIHF Women’s World Championship before adding a silver medal in 2013.
Bram was centralized with the National Women’s Team before the 2014 Olympic Winter Games but was one of the final cuts from the Sochi roster. Using that as motivation, she has since played on three more world championship teams, winning silver in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Bram played her collegiate hockey at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania. As a sophomore in 2009-10, she helped her team reach the NCAA Frozen Four. She also earned the first of two career nominations as a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top female player in NCAA hockey. In her senior year in 2011-12, Mercyhurst won the CHA conference championship. After making her CWHL debut with Brampton in 2012-13, Bram was traded to Calgary. In her second season with the Inferno, they won the Clarkson Cup in 2015-16.
Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com