Penn State Head Football Athletic Trainer Tim Bream Resigns

Penn State head football athletic trainer and former live-in Beta Theta Pi advisor Tim Bream has resigned.

Bream, who has been with the university since 2012, informed university officials that he plans to resign at the end of the month.

While Bream has not been charged in the case, he came under fire when it came to light that he was living in the Beta Theta Pi house as their advisor at the time of Timothy Piazza's death.

Bream has testified in the case and has received criticism for not knowing more about the events that led to Piazza's death.

Jeff Nelson, Penn State's associate athletic director, released a statement that read, "We appreciate Tim's contributions to Penn State athletics and his commitment to the care of our student-athletes and their success. We wish Tim success in his future endeavors."

Timothy Piazza died in 2017 as the result of a hazing at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

The fraternity's chapter has since closed and more than a dozen people face charges in the case.

