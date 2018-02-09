Penn State Head Football Athletic Trainer Tim Bream Resigns - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Penn State Head Football Athletic Trainer Tim Bream Resigns

Posted: Updated:

Penn State head football athletic trainer and former live-in Beta Theta Pi advisor Tim Bream has resigned.

Bream, who has been with the university since 2012, informed university officials that he plans to resign at the end of the month.

While Bream has not been charged in the case, he came under fire when it came to light that he was living in the Beta Theta Pi house as their advisor at the time of Timothy Piazza's death. 

Bream has testified in the case and has received criticism for not knowing more about the events that led to Piazza's death. 

Jeff Nelson, Penn State's associate athletic director, released a statement that read, "We appreciate Tim's contributions to Penn State athletics and his commitment to the care of our student-athletes and their success. We wish Tim success in his future endeavors."

Timothy Piazza died in 2017 as the result of a hazing at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. 

The fraternity's chapter has since closed and more than a dozen people face charges in the case.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com