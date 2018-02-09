Kings and queens honored at "Night to Shine" Prom

With the red carpet rolled out, Kacie Shaffer knows how to make an entrance. She made sure she looked good for all the cameras.

"Out of all the things, I love the most, I love my dress," said Shaffer, 26, of Girard as she donned a purple ball gown.

Kacie was one of 100 guests at Friday's "Night to Shine" prom in Wesleyville's St. James Place. It gives people with special needs, ages 14 and older, the chance to get dressed up and have some fun. The Wesleyville prom is one of 500 of its kind on Feb. 9 sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

"My son is a Tim Tebow fan and I saw the Night to Shine, and I thought 'why not Erie?'," said Linda Hennigan, the lead organizer.

And each guest is paired up with a "buddy." For Kacie, it's Gannon University student, Meagan Hyslop. Many of the buddies are from the school's occupational therapy program.

"I hope we can just have a good time and dance and be there for her, to be a friend and be there for her," said Hyslop.

And like any prom, there are photos -- even Erie SeaWolves mascot C-Wolf stopped by. There is also dinner and a chance for the ladies to get their hair and makeup done by local beauticians.

The funding to pull all of this off comes from two places, notably the Tim Tebow Foundation, but much of it comes from the community.

"Our goal is just to really make people feel special and loved and have this night be all about them," Hennigan said.

It's a chance to Kacie and her friends to have a night they won't forget.