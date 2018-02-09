Kings and queens honored at "Night to Shine" Prom

With the red carpet rolled out, Kacie Shaffer knows how to make an entrance.\More >>
With the red carpet rolled out, Kacie Shaffer knows how to make an entrance.\More >>
Erie Police are still searching for a suspect involved in armed home invasion earlier today. Police were called to a home on Poplar Street shortly after 4:00 this afternoon.More >>
Erie Police are still searching for a suspect involved in armed home invasion earlier today. Police were called to a home on Poplar Street shortly after 4:00 this afternoon.More >>
Casey Bishop, 32, was arrested and arraigned Friday for robbery, four counts each of recklessly endangering another person and aggravated assault, and several gun charges.More >>
Casey Bishop, 32, was arrested and arraigned Friday for robbery, four counts each of recklessly endangering another person and aggravated assault, and several gun charges.More >>
The Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to accept his resignation.More >>
The Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to accept his resignation.More >>
The state Supreme Court threw out the commonwealth's current map of congressional districts on Jan. 22, calling it a case of partisan gerrymandering.More >>
The state Supreme Court threw out the commonwealth's current map of congressional districts on Jan. 22, calling it a case of partisan gerrymandering.More >>
A dispensary is set to open in Erie sometime in March.More >>
A dispensary is set to open in Erie sometime in March.More >>
Anthony Giddens, 29, was arraigned Friday on charges of robbery, theft, terroristic threats and criminal mischief.More >>
Anthony Giddens, 29, was arraigned Friday on charges of robbery, theft, terroristic threats and criminal mischief.More >>
It was reported at the Broad Street location around 6:10 a.m.More >>
It was reported at the Broad Street location around 6:10 a.m.More >>