6th Annual Ales for Sails Event Raises Money for Bayfront Mariti - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

6th Annual Ales for Sails Event Raises Money for Bayfront Maritime Center

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Beer tasting and good company was offered at the Bayfront Maritime Center. 

It was the 6th annual Ales for Sails event.
Over 10 local brewers came out for a chance to win the Local Favorite trophy.
Other activities included a DJ, photo booth, and even a 3-D maritime simulation equipment was powered up for demonstrations.
All proceeds go to benefit the year-round programs offered by the Bayfront Maritime Center.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com