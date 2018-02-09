First Responders Honored at Annual Public Safety Dinner - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

First Responders Honored at Annual Public Safety Dinner

Posted: Updated:

Tonight, first responders from Erie County, and the city were honored at the annual Public Safety Dinner at the Erie Maennerchor Club.

The evening gave officials the chance to relax, and connect with one another.
           

It was a welcomed break for first responders, given what has been a busy last few months.
 

Between the fallout from Novembers flooding, and tornado and of course, the record snowfall.
           

The event was hosted by UPMC Hamot, and the Erie County Firefighter's Association.

