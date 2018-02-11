Erie RV Show Wraps Up Sunday

The annual Erie RV Show is underway at the Bayfront Convention Center.

It's a great way to escape the cold and icy weather and think about camping around a fire.

Countless models of RVs are on display, as well as information for camping and checking out the outdoors if you are planning a vacation.

"As I walk around, I see there's a lot of really neat technology in the campers," said Mark Concilla, Erie Promotions. "You can see a lot of different electronics and TV. The lighting is LED, and there's a lot of modern technology in these campers. It's like a home away from home."

The last day is Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Admission is $6. Kids 10 and under are free.

