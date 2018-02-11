Russian plane crash kills all 71 people on board, state media sa - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Russian plane crash kills all 71 people on board, state media say

Posted: Updated:
Sebastian Shukla and Milena Veselinovic, CNN -

All 71 people aboard a Saratov Airlines plane died when the plane crashed southeast of Moscow on Sunday, Russian state news agency Tass reported.

Those on board included 65 passengers and six crew members, the Russian news agency Interfax said.

The plane went down in Ramenskoye District, in the Moscow region, the Russian emergency ministry told CNN.

The Antonov-148 aircraft disappeared from the radar shortly after takeoff from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport and crashed soon afterward, Tass reported.

Developing story - more to come




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2018/02/11/russian-passenger-plane-crash-chance-newday.cnn
Share:
