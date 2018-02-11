Conway on Porter's alleged abuse: 'I have no reason not to belie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Conway on Porter's alleged abuse: 'I have no reason not to believe these women'

Maegan Vazquez, CNN -

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says she has "no reason not to believe" the women who accused White House aide Rob Porter of domestic abuse.

"In this case, you have contemporaneous police reports, you have women speaking to the FBI under threat of perjury ... you have photographs, and when you look at all of that pulled together, Rob Porter did the right thing by resigning," Conway said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"I have no reason not to believe the women," Conway added.

The allegations of domestic abuse against Porter first came to light last Tuesday. Two of Porter's ex-wives say they suffered years of abuse, including physical altercations. Porter said he would be resigning from his role at the White House shortly after and has called the allegations "outrageous" and "simply false."




