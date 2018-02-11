Three Olympians with Mercyhurst University Ties in Action Sunday

Three Olympians with ties to Mercyhurst University were in action early Sunday morning.

Sophomore Emma Nuutinen played for Team Finland, which fell to Team USA 3-1. Nuutinen had four shots in the game.

Team Canada faired better as it defeated Russia 5-0. Meghan Agosta has assists on three shots while Bailey Bram saw one shot in limited action.

