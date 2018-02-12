Annual "Chili Face-Off" Heats Up to Help Homeless - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Annual "Chili Face-Off" Heats Up to Help Homeless

The weather wasn’t the only thing heating up on Sunday as it was the annual "Chili Face-Off" at the BREWERIE at Union Station.

Several local restaurants served up their own tasty spins on the popular dish.
           

Celebrity judges, including Erie News Now's Mike Ruzzi voted on the best overall chili.
 

And La Bella's Restaurant and Catering on W.18 St. took the prize.
           

The face off is a major fundraiser for Erie’s Community Shelter Services, which provides safe warm shelter to families year round.
           

The chefs understand that's what it's really about

"This time of year, when the temperatures are really bitter cold, we really need to replenish our funds, and help those in need." Director of Development at the Community Shelter, Rebecca Grimaldi said.


"They're actually neighbors of mine in the neighborhood, and I actually employ some people from the shelter, at the restaurant, on a part-time basis, on a regular part-time basis. Owner of La Bella. Harry Miller said So, it is something that's very near and dear to my heart."

The most unique chili winner went to Franco's Cafe, and the fan pick went to Alexander's.

