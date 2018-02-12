Families Enjoy Winterfest at Frontier Park Despite Mild Temperatures

Many enjoyed the mild temperatures outdoors with family at Frontier Park Sunday for Winterfest.

Lake Erie Arboretum hosted the 13th annual event.

Families could participates in both indoor and outdoor activities for all ages.

Some included horse-drawn wagon rides, an ice slide, homemade sled contest, a duck race, music, crafts, scavenger hunt and more.

The idea is to get people outside to enjoy the winter weather.

"We just want everyone to feel welcomed here at Frontier Park," said Catherine Toews, program manager for the Lake Erie Arboretum. "It can sometimes be hard to know what to do outside in the winter time, especially at this point in the winter when we're all kind of sick of it. We're just trying to make it festive and fun."

This year marks the 20th anniversary for the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park.

