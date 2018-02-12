Governor Wolf Considering Three Recommendations for Financial Monitor of Erie's Public Schools

Governor Tom Wolf is considering a slate of three recommendations for the position of full-time financial monitor for Erie's Public Schools.

Senator Dan Laughlin confirmed that Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati forwarded a slate of three candidates for the state position, Jude Abraham, Jane Earll, and Charles Zogby.

Laughlin recommended Jude Abraham for the job. Abraham previously served as business manager for the Hempfield Area School District. Linked-in lists him as current CFO of Tucker Auto-Mation. He has also served in financial oversight positions with Source4Solutions, a New Jersey educational staffing firm and Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.

Former State Senator Jane Earll is well-versed on the financial problems in Erie's Public Schools, having worked with RooneyNovak Group a Harrisburg-based consulting company that the district hired to lobby for fair state funding.

The third name on the list is Charles Zogby a former State Budget Secretary under Governor Tom Corbett and a former Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education. According to the York Daily Record, Zogby plead guilty to a charge of harassment and was ordered to pay a $300 fine in connection with an August 2016 domestic incident involving his wife. The prosecution dropped a simple assault charge in the case.

Erie's Public Schools Superintendent Brian Polito said he expects the Governor to make an appointment soon. Based on similar assignments across the state, Polito said the position may pay as much as a six-figure salary.

The district is eager to exit "financial watch status." The financial monitor is expected to assist the district in developing a financial and facilities plan to move the district forward. "Many things that monitors do in other districts we have already done, in terms of closing schools and cutting staff," Polito said.

The candidate chosen for the post will report directly to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

